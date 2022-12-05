Shimla, December 5: All the 68 seats of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections went to polls in a single phase on Saturday, November 12. The results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022, including outcomes of Dharamshala, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, Shri Naina Deviji assembly seats, will be declared on December 8.

Take a look at the poll results in the last assembly elections, polling and result date, and names of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Dharamshala, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, Shri Naina Devi Ji constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 2 Polling: From CM Bhupendra Patel to Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani, Here's List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Dharamshala Election 2022:

In the 2017 assembly elections, Kishan Kapoor of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Dharamshala seat. This year, the BJP has fielded Rakesh Kumar from the Dharamshala assembly seat. Sudhir Sharma is contesting from Congress’ ticket while the AAP has fielded its candidate Kulwant Singh Rana from this seat. A total of 6 candidates are in the fray for the Dharamshala seat. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 105-Year-Old Woman Naro Devi Casts Her Vote in Churah Constituency.

Shimla Election 2022:

Suresh Bhardwaj of the BJP had won from the Shimla assembly seat in the last elections that were held in 2017. This year, the BJP has fielded Sanjay Sood from this seat. The Congress has nominated Harish Janartha while AAP has given its ticket to Chaman Rakesh. Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Gill is contesting on BSP’s ticket. There are in all 7 candidates in the fray for assembly elections from the Shimla seat this year.

Una Election 2022:

In the 2017 assembly elections, Satpal Raizada of the Congress party emerged victorious from the Una assembly seat. This year too, the Congress has reposed its faith on Raizada in a bid to retain this seat. The BJP has given its ticket to Satpal Singh Satti while the AAP has fielded Rajiv Gautam from the Una constituency in Himachal Pradesh. The BSP has nominated Ramesh Chand from this seat for the polls this year. A total of 6 candidates are in the fray from the Una seat.

Bilaspur Election 2022:

BJP’s Subhash Thakur won the Bilaspur assembly seat in the 2017 assembly elections. This year, the BJP has nominated Trilok Jamwal to contest the election from the Bilaspur seat. The Congress has fielded Bumber Thakur while the AAP has given its ticket to Amar Singh. Amar Nath is contesting on BSP’s ticket for the Bilaspur seat. A total of 9 candidates are in the fray from the Bilaspur seat.

Shri Naina Deviji Election 2022:

In the last elections held in 2017, Congress’ Ram Lal Thakur had won from the Shri Naina Deviji assembly seat. This year too, the Congress has reposed its faith in Thakur with an aim to win this seat again. The BJP has fielded Randhir Sharma from Shri Naina Deviji this year while Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Narinder Singh from the Shri Naina Deviji constituency. A total of 5 candidates are in the fray from the Bilaspur seat.

The fate of candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties in the hill state will be decided on the result day on December 8. Himachal Pradesh has so far seen a bipolar contest between the BJP and Congress. This time, AAP has entered the electoral battle, which would make it a triangular contest in some assembly constituencies.

Apart from the three key parties, the other parties contesting in the state include the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP). The BJP, Congress, and AAP are contesting on all 68 seats, while CPIM is fighting on 11, CPI 1, BSP 53, and RDP 29.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2022 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).