New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): As assembly elections in five states concluded - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, the Election Commission of India lifted the Model Code of Conduct on Monday, the officials stated.

Assembly elections and a by-election (in Nagaland) were held in six states. While the Congress swept Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party won in three states: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Mizoram was won by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

"I am directed to state that the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct are enforced from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission and they remain in operation till the completion of the election process," the Election Commission of India stated in a release.

"Now, that the results in respect of General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana, 2023 and bye elections for 43-Tapi (ST) Assembly Constituency of Nagaland have been declared by the respective Returning Officers, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect," it added.

"This may be brought to the notice of all concerned," it added.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Wangpang Konyak won the Tapi by-election in Nagaland after defeating Congress leader Wanglem Konyak.

The BJP party tsunami swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024, as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

Assembly elections to five states were held last month, with more than 160 million people, or a sixth of India's electorate, registered to vote. (ANI)

