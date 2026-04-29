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Agency News Agency News India News | ECI Transfers Election Official in Bengal Ahead of Second Phase Poll Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred the Joint Block Development Officer (BDO) of Falta Development Block, Sourav Hazra, and also directed the removal of two Additional District Magistrate (ADM)-rank officers from election-related duties in West Bengal ahead of the second phase of legislative assembly polls.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred the Joint Block Development Officer (BDO) of Falta Development Block, Sourav Hazra, and also directed the removal of two Additional District Magistrate (ADM)-rank officers from election-related duties in West Bengal ahead of the second phase of legislative assembly polls.

The Commission has approved the transfer of Sourav Hazra, who was serving as Joint BDO, Falta Development Block and was also notified as Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for 144-Falta Assembly Constituency. He has now been transferred to Purulia Headquarters as Joint BDO and will be replaced by Ramya Bhattacharya, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the rank of Joint BDO.

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The Election Commission directed that the changes be implemented with immediate effect and asked for a compliance report.

"The Commission has approved the transfer proposal in respect of Sourav Hazra, Jt. BDO, Falta Dev. Block (notified as ARO for 144-Falta AC). Therefore, he shall be transferred from Falta to Purulia H.Q. as Jt. BDO and be replaced by Ramya Bhattacharya, OSD in the rank of Jt. BDO," the order stated.

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Sources also confirmed that two Additional District Magistrates--Bhaskar Pal from South 24 Parganas and another from Birbhum, Souvik Bhattacharya--have been removed from election-related duties by the Election Commission.

Polling for the second phase of West Bengal elections will take place on April 29, with counting of votes on May 4.

The TMC is aiming to record a fourth consecutive victory, while the BJP looks to secure a mandate this time around after an improved tally of 77 seats in the 2021 polls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)