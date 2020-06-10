India News | ED Books Medanta Hospital MD Naresh Trehan in Money Laundering Case

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked cardiologist and Medanta Medcity Hospital Managing Director Naresh Trehan under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a case related to the allotment of land for Medanta Hospital.

According to officials, the economic offences watchdog has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report against Trehan and 15 others under PMLA in connection with the case.

The case was registered on the base of an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, an ED official told ANI on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Gurugram Police booked Naresh Trehan and others for money laundering, corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust, among other charges, in connection with the case.

The FIR was registered at Gurgaon Sadar police station at the behest of additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar on the complaint of a Malibu Town resident named Raman Sharma.

The FIR was registered under several relevant sections of the PMLA, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

