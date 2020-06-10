Germany’s Merkel, France’s Macron urge EU to prepare for next pandemic.

Mumbai, June 10: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was reported to have Covid-19 symptoms, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party has been tested negative for coronavirus. Kejriwal was suffering from fever for a past few days and he went on self-isolation on Monday in anticipation of contracting the virus.

In the other big news of Tuesday, Jyotiraditya Scindhia and his mother Madhavi Raje have tested positive for coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases breached the 51,000 mark on Tuesday, thus overtaking China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic started in December.

Peru emerged as a global COVID-19 hotspot on Tuesday as the health ministry registered more than 200,000 cases, ranking the South American country as the eighth-highest in the world by the number of infections.

People in Rajasthan continue to be troubled by swarms of locust as few were seen clanging utensils to create noise to drive the insects away.