Aaditya Thackeray Shares Mumbai COVID-19 Stats, Says' COVID-19 Fatality Rate Decreased in the City, Doubling Rate At 24.5 Days'

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Mumbai, June 10: Maharashtra State Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday shared stats related to COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena leader quoted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and said that the city's COVID-19 fatality rate has lowered to 3 percent, which is almost par with the country's average. Coronavirus Recoveries in India Surpass Active Cases, COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands at 48.88%.

He also said that the discharge rate now stands 44 percent. Thackery further informed that Mumbai's doubling rate has increased to 24.5 days, which is better than the national average of 16 days. The rate of doubling of cases in Dharavi has increased to 42 days, the minister informed. India's COVID-19 Data Highly Suspicious, Country Among 'Rotten Apples', Says Prof Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University.

Aaditya Thackeray Tweet:

The good news from Municipal Commissioner of @mybmc today: As of yesterday, 1. Mumbai’s doubling rate was at 24.5 (national ave is 16) 2. Death Rate has lowered to 3% (almost at par with national ave) 3. Discharge rate is 44% 4. Dharavi doubling days at 42 days — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 10, 2020

Mumbai, also known as the financial capital of India, has reported 51,100 COVID-19 positive cases while the death toll in the city has reached 1,760. Of these, 26,391 are active cases.

According to the latest update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra has over 90,000 infection cases. The state has reported 90,787 cases including 44,860 active and 3,289 deaths. So far 42,638 individuals have also recovered from the disease.