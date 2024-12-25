New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations at eight locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat as part of its ongoing investigation into a human trafficking case, officials said on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, and Vadodara.

According to an official release, ED, Ahmedabad has conducted search operations on 10.12.2024 and 19.12.2024, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 at eight locations in Mumbai, Nagpur, Gandhinagar and Vadodara as part of the ongoing probe in the case of Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others (Dingucha case) for hatching a well-planned conspiracy, to send the victims/persons to USA through Canada via illegal channel thereby committing the offence of human trafficking.

During the search operations, various other incriminating documents, digital devices and two vehicles were seized and a balance in bank accounts to the tune of Rs 19 Lakh (approx.) was frozen, said officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

