New Delhi, December 24: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a detailed clarification addressing concerns raised by Congress regarding voter turnout discrepancies and electoral roll irregularities in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections held on November 20, 2024. The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accuracy, and adherence to rules in the electoral process.

Voter turnout clarification

The ECI strongly refuted Congress’ claims about discrepancies in voter turnout. It explained that comparing turnout data at 5 p.m. with the final tally at 11:45 p.m. is misleading, as voter turnout naturally increases during the data aggregation process. The final turnout figures are compiled from Form 17C, an official record of votes cast at each polling station. This form, made available to authorised agents of candidates at the close of polls, ensures that the data is both accurate and transparent. ‘No Arbitrary Addition, Deletion in Voters List in Maharashtra’: ECI Clears Misconceptions on Assembly Poll Voter Turnout Amidst Congress’ Concerns.

The Commission assured that the data cannot be manipulated after the polling booths close, as Form 17C serves as an immutable source of information.

On allegations of electoral roll “irregularities”

The Congress party had raised concerns about the addition of 50,000 electors across 50 constituencies between July and November 2024, with claims that 47 of these constituencies were won by the Mahayuti alliance. The ECI dismissed these allegations as misleading, clarifying that only six constituencies saw an increase of more than 50,000 electors during this period. The Commission pointed out that these figures did not substantiate the Congress’ claim that the results in 47 constituencies were influenced by these additions.

The ECI also provided a detailed explanation of the process behind electoral roll preparation. It emphasised that any changes, including additions or deletions, are carried out strictly in accordance with the rules, with full involvement of political parties. Deletions are made based on valid reasons such as deaths, relocations, or duplicate entries, and Congress was involved in the electoral roll updation process. ECI Clears Misconceptions on M'rasthra Assembly Poll Voter Turnout Amidst Congress' Concerns.

The ECI reiterated its commitment to a transparent and participatory electoral process. It highlighted the active involvement of political parties, candidates, and the public in the preparation and finalisation of the electoral rolls. The Commission also pointed out that detailed electoral data, including Form 20, is publicly available on the Chief Electoral Officer's website, accessible to all stakeholders.

No irregularities in deletions

Addressing concerns about bulk deletions, the ECI clarified that there were no irregularities. The average number of deletions per constituency was 2,779 electors, with legitimate reasons such as deaths, relocations, and duplicate entries. The deletions process followed the established procedures, with Congress representatives participating to ensure fairness.

