New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the national capital on Sunday with traditional fervour and gaiety with people thronging mosques including historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid for special prayers.

People also visited their friends and relatives for greeting them and sharing food and meat after performing ceremonial 'Qurbani' sacrifices of cattle.

The prices of cattle like goat and buffalo that were soaring till Friday had came down on Sunday, enabling many who had not planned the sacrifice to purchase one, said Sufiyan from Yamuna Vihar.

"A middle sized goat weighing around 20-22 Kg was selling at Rs 25,000- Rs 30,000 till Friday. The prices came down sharply and many who were unable to buy any animal for sacrifice also managed to bought it," he said.

The butchers also did brisk business on the hectic day, visiting households to help in performing sacrifices.

"I was called for Qurbani by around 18-20 people and managed to earn around Rs 1000 per sacrifice in the entire day," said a butcher Babloo in trans Yamuna area.

Many people also used buffalo for sacrifices that were available cheaply due to closure of slaughter houses in Delhi, said Obaid from Daryaganj.

As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform 'Qurbani' following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his dream and asked if he could loose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son.

Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on the occassion of Eid-ul-Adha and wished them happiness and prosperity.

