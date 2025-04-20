By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): In a major step towards implementing the central government's flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital, Delhi government's Department of Health and Family Welfare has formed eight committees for the effective implementation of the scheme.

With this implementation, Delhi becomes the 35th state or Union Territory to implement this health scheme.

Eight committees have been formed by the department to ensure the smooth functioning of the scheme, covering the entire process from enrollment to completion, said an official.

Out of the eight committees formed, the major one is the State Empanelment Committee, along with seven other committees, which are as follows:The State Empanelment Committee will be chaired by the CEO of AB-PMJAY and will oversee hospital registrations, disciplinary actions, and inspections of registered hospitals.

The second one is the District Empanelment Committee, which will handle timely hospital registrations, document verification, and field verification.

The third one is the District Implementation Committee, which will assist in creating Ayushman cards, conducting awareness campaigns, and resolving grievances of beneficiaries.

The fourth one is the State Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC), which will provide a final resolution to complaints related to beneficiaries and hospitals.

The fifth one is the State Anti-Fraud Cell, which will frame policies to prevent misuse of services and monitor fraud.

The sixth one is the State Claim Review Committee (CRC), which will review rejected claims and conduct random audits.

The seventh one is the State Medical Committee, which will help in decision-making by reviewing Unclear Surgical Packages (USP).

The eighth one is the State Appellate Authority, which will serve as the final decision-making body for complaints.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme will cover 1,961 medical procedures across 27 specialities and will provide patients with free and cashless treatment in hospitals. Delhi has become the 35th state/union territory in the country to implement the said scheme.

Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Delhi government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for implementing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi on April 5, 2025.

After signing the MoU, the Delhi government officially launched PM ABHIM and started distributing Ayushman Bharat cards under PM-JAY on April 10, 2025.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, along with other leaders and officials of the Delhi Government. The Delhi government would be giving an additional top-up of 5 lakh over and above the 5 Lakh cover being provided by the Central government. (ANI)

