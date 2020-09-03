Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 2,800 on Thursday with eight more people testing positive for the infection, the city civic body said.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 2,432 patients from Dharavi have already recovered from the respiratory disease and discharged from hospitals.

The densely populated slum-dominated area at present has 98 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

He said the G-north civic ward, that includes areas like Dadar and Mahim along with Dharavi, has reported 7,797 COVID-19 cases so far.

Of these, 2,660 cases were recorded in Dadar and 2,337 in Mahim, the official said.

The BMC has stopped sharing fatality figures from Dharavi, which is spread over 2.5 square km and has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

