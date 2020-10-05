Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) An octogenarian COVID-19 patient died on Monday, taking the death toll to 72 in Muzaffarnagar district, officials said.

On the day, 26 more fresh virus cases including five jail inmates and one policeman were reported that raised the number of active patients to 679 in the district.

An 82-year-old patient who was admitted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College on October 3 passed away there on Monday.

The number of jail inmates affected with the virus has gone up to 656.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 1,302 sample results were received out of which 26 came out positive while 98 people recovered.

With the latest recoveries, the number of people who cured went up to 4,209 in the district so far.

