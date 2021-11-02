New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The election commission of India will announce the results of by-elections in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies held on October 30 today.

The election results will be available on the commission's website: results.eci.gov.in

The three parliamentary constituencies which went to polls on Oct 30 were in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

As far as the assembly constituencies are concerned, Andhra Pradesh held an election in its Badvel (SC) constituency.

Assam held elections in five assembly constituencies Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra.

Bihar held elections on two seats namely Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur. Haryana held an election in the Ellenabad assembly seat.

Himachal Pradesh held polls on three seats in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Karnataka held polls on two seats namely Sindgi and Hangal. Madhya Pradesh held elections on Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) seats. Maharashtra held polls in Deglur (SC) seat.

Meghalaya held assembly bye-polls for the Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST) and Rajabala constituencies. Mizoram held polls in Tuirial (ST) assembly constituency. Nagaland held polls in Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) assembly seat.

Rajasthan held polls in two constituencies namely Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST).Telangana held poll in the Huzurabad assembly constituency.

Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats in West Bengal went to vote in the assembly by-polls on October 30. In Dinhata and Shantipur, two MPs Nishith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar had resigned.

Earlier, in a press communication by the Election Commission of India on September 28, it informed, "The Commission has reviewed the situations related to the pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States."

The Commission had decided to hold these bye-elections to fill vacancies.

The Commission used EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines. Electoral Photo Identity cards (EPIC) were the main document of identification of a voter.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all polling personnel and election officials including the private persons engaged in the election duty were double vaccinated before taking their services.

One health worker was appointed as COVID nodal officer for each polling station. Officials at booths were asked to take enough preventive measures and make necessary arrangements to ensure that no poll-related violence occurred during pre and post-poll. In the light of the advisory issued by the Health Ministry, ECI kept a close watch on the evolving situation. (ANI)

