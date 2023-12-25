Srinagar, Dec 25 (PTI) BJP leader Ashok Koul on Monday condemned the killing of a retired police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and said the elements behind targeted killings in the valley will be brought to justice soon.

Koul also said he is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 50 seats in Jammu and Kashmir whenever the Assembly polls are held in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters after a party function here, the BJP leader said, "I am confident that our administration will throw out the elements who carry out such incidents and bring them to justice. We condemn the targeted killings, which will be ended soon by the administration, and the forces that carry out such attacks will not be seen any longer."

He said the killing of retired superintendent of police Mohammad Shafi Mir while he was calling for "azaan" on Sunday morning cannot be tolerated in any religion.

"The SP was killed in Baramulla. He was killed in a mosque while he was calling for azaan. Killing such a person cannot be tolerated in any religion and it is condemnable," Koul said.

Replying to a question, he pointed out that while recent attacks have taken place on security personnel, people from other walks of life have also been targeted by terrorists.

"It is not that police are the only target, there are other people also who were targeted. But yes, of late, only police personnel have been attacked," he added.

Asked about the BJP's chances in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls whenever they are held, Koul said he is confident that the party will win more than 50 seats in the Union Territory.

"Our job is to work hard. We do not bother about the fruit. We will get the fruit. Look at the results in Chhattisgarh. Nobody gave us a chance there. Even our own workers were not sure, but the BJP had done work and we won 54 of the 90 seats.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, we will get more than 50 of the 90 seats," he said.

Koul evaded a direct reply on whether talks should be held with Pakistan, but pointed out that every possible effort has been made to have friendly relations with the neighbouring country.

"(Former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to Lahore on a bus and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji went there from Kabul, sidestepping the protocol, to talk to Nawaz Sharif. I do not think anyone can have a more friendly attitude. It was the first time that the prime minister of a country, instead of travelling on his plane, travelled on another country's plane. A day after he (Modi) returned from Pakistan, (the) Pathankot (attack) took place," the BJP leader said.

