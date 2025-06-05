Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Errol Musk, father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday and offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and Lord Ram Temple.

"I feel great, wonderful," Errol Musk told ANI about his visit to Ayodhya

Also Read | COVID-19 Alert: Maharashtra Logs 105 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Deaths.

Earlier, talking to the media, Errol Musk praised India, saying the people are full of love, kindness and "probably the best people you can meet".

"India is a wonderful place. As many people as possible should come to India. There are a lot of Indians in the country where I come from, so I know the Indian culture. The people are full of love, kindness--probably the best people you can meet. We have some smart (business) plans which are being looked at. I think India-US relations will be very good," Errol Musk said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Shashi Tharoor-Led Multi-Party Delegation Meets US Representatives, Congressmen in Washington DC.

Vishnu Dasji Maharaj, a saint, said that Elon Musk's father's visit to Ayodhya reflects India's spiritual strength.

"People around the world are drawn to Ayodhya. I welcome and congratulate him, and pray that God continues to guide him with wisdom," he said.

Echoing the sentiment, Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj said, Lord Ram stands for the welfare of all humanity.

"Those who come to Ayodhya and take the Lord's name are truly blessed. India is progressing toward becoming a global spiritual and cultural leader," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)