Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday said an "emergency-like" situation was prevailing in West Bengal, where movement of opposition leaders was being obstructed by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters.

His remarks came after TMC supporters reportedly demonstrated in front of his convoy during his visit to Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas, which was hit by violence last week.

TMC supporters reportedly shouted slogans such as “go back,” “dangabaz” (riot-monger), and “chorer party” (party of thieves), and hurled shoes at Majumdar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Education.

Despite the hostile reception, Majumdar offered prayers at a local temple and inspected a Tulsi Manch (holy basil platform) near the market in the area.

He blamed the TMC for orchestrating last week's factional clashes in the area.

Coming down heavily on the TMC, he said, "an emergency-like situation is prevailing in West Bengal under the reign of Mamata Banerjee. Opposition leaders like me are being stopped from visiting area, which had been rocked by group clashes."

"Hindus are being attacked by jihadi elements in places like Maheshtala and Murshidabad and police remain mute spectators at the behest of the ruling party. When we visit the areas to express solidarity with Hindus, we are attacked by rowdies sheltered by the TMC. If this is not 'emergency-like situation', in what way can it be described?," he asked.

Majumdar, who was shown black flags by slogan-shouting crowds standing along both flanks of Budge Budge-Trunk Road, accused TMC leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee of orchestrating the protest.

"Both Abhishek Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have plotted this (demonstration)", he claimed.

"BJP is behind the violence at Maheshtala, which remained a peaceful area with different communities living peacefully. The vandalism before Rabindranagar police station and pelting of stones were engineered by BJP as they deliberately planted a tulsi tree in the market. He came to fan the flames, but people of Maheshtala gave him a befitting reply," a TMC activist said.

Meanwhile, TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh defended the protest against Majumdar, calling it "justified" and a reflection of public anger over the BJP's policies in Bengal.

"People are incensed and infuriated as the BJP has blocked the release of funds for the 100 Days' Work scheme in Bengal. They have also seen through the BJP's game plan to create communal rifts and polarise communities for narrow political interests," Ghosh said.

"Those who demonstrated against Majumdar are not party activists, but agitated local people from the Maheshtala area," he added. PTI SUS

