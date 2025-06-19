Thane, June 19: Two persons were killed and six others injured in an accident involving a car and a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, an official said. The accident took place near Vashind in Shahapur taluka on the high-speed carriageway that runs between Mumbai and Nagpur, he said.

A family from Parbhani district was on its way to Dadar in Mumbai in the car in connection with a matrimonial alliance, said the official from Shahapur police station. Thane Road Accident: 3 Injured As Car Hits Auto-Rickshaw Near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road.

The injured are being treated in a private hospital, the official added. The police did not elaborate on what led to the accident.

