Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir .

As the encounter is underway, gunshots and explosions were heard at the Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar.

Further details are awaiting. (ANI)

