New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill has ended "injustice" and "corruption". He said an era of justice and equality has commenced as the Parliament approved amendments to the Waqf Act.

"Today is a historic day when Parliament, by approving the 'Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025', has put an end to an era of injustice and corruption that had persisted for years and ushered in an era of justice and equality," Shah posted on X.

He said that this bill would enable transparency and accountability in Waqf boards and properties while adding that it would benefit the poor, women, and children in the Muslim community. Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for the bill, which he said would deliver justice to crores of people.

"Through this bill, Waqf Boards and Waqf properties are set to become more accountable, transparent, and just. This will undoubtedly benefit the poor, women, and children of the Muslim community. For this significant bill that delivers justice to crores of people, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. At the same time, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the parties and parliamentarians who supported it," the Union Home Minister said.

Earlier today, All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that they would approach the Supreme Court and peacefully protest against it. Abbas claimed they were ignored despite giving views to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

"We will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. We will protest peacefully under the limits of the constitution. We gave our views earlier to the JPC, but we have been ignored," Abbas told ANI.

He expressed disappointment over the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for "not supporting" the Muslim community.

"They want Muslim vote, and they feel the ground slipping under their feet. Pairo ki zameen vapis lane ke liye vo Musalmaano ki hit ki baat kar rahe hai (In order to regain confidence, they are talking about Muslim interests). It is sad that both JD(U) and TDP did not support the Muslim community," Abbas added.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati registered her opposition to the recent passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that the central government's attempt to clear the bill in "haste" was "inappropriate".

She said that her party would support the Muslim community if the government "misuses" the legislation.

"The sad thing is that the government brought this bill in great haste and got it passed, which is not appropriate, and now that this bill has been passed, if governments misuse it, then the party will fully support the Muslim community, meaning that in such a case, the party does not agree with this bill," Mayawati posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a "watershed moment" and that this would help the marginalised, who have been "denied both voice and opportunity."

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity," PM Modi posted on X.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

Replying to the over 12-hour debate on the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated into the revised bill.

Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill.

The Lok Sabha, which discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

