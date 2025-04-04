March, April 4: The Bodoland Lottery results for Friday, April 4, 2025, will be announced, bringing anticipation among lottery players in Assam. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Assam State Lottery Sambad is one of the most awaited draws in the state. The lottery takes place three times daily, with results available online for participants. Those who have purchased tickets can check the official website for updates as the lucky numbers are revealed at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM.

Participants looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format can easily access the complete list of winners and ticket numbers online. The results are officially published on bodolotteries.com, ensuring a transparent and seamless experience for players. To check the latest draw, ticket holders can download the Bodoland Lottery Result PDF for Friday, April 4, and verify their numbers. This state-run lottery remains one of the most popular in Assam, attracting thousands of players every day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared daily at scheduled times, with the winning ticket numbers uploaded on the official website. Players can directly click here to check their results online or download the PDF list for easy verification. To avoid misinformation, participants are advised to rely only on the official portal, bodolotteries.com, for accurate updates. Ensuring transparency, the Assam State Lottery Sambad remains a trusted lottery system for regular players. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 04 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In India, lotteries are legally conducted in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Sikkim. Each state runs its own lottery schemes, with some of the most well-known being the Nagaland State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Sikkim Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery. These lotteries witness a large number of participants daily, offering multiple draws and varying prize categories. However, players are advised to participate responsibly, keeping in mind the risks associated with gambling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).