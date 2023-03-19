Uttarkashi, Mar 19 (PTI) A junior engineer of a government power generation undertaking here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Virendra Kumar (30), was posted at Joshiyara unit of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL), they said.

Uttarkashi police station incharge Dinesh Kumar said that police received information regarding the incident at around 3 am

Kumar lived alone at his Joshiada residence. An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind his suicide, police said.

The body has been taken into custody and Kumar's family has been informed, they said.

