Noida, Aug 17 (PTI) Divisional Commissioner (Meerut) Surendra Singh on Wednesday directed the district magistrates of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Meerut to ensure air conditioners are installed in the labour rooms of government hospitals in their areas.

He also directed the DMs of the six western Uttar Pradesh districts to get assistance from the chief minister's discretionary fund for treatment of poor people, according to an official statement.

The directions came during a review meeting of public welfare schemes by the senior IAS officer in Greater Noida, with the administrators of the six districts in the Meerut zone in attendance, it stated.

"The Divisional Commissioner directed the Health Department of all the six districts to refer sick children to the Child PGI of Noida only if needed. He took stock of the current situation of COVID-19 and instructed officials to focus on testing for COVID-19," it read.

"The Divisional Commissioner directed the DMs of the six districts to ensure that labour rooms in the government hospitals are well maintained with curtains on doors, windows, colourful paintings on walls. He also directed them to ensure that air conditioners are installed in every labour room," the statement read.

During the review meeting, Singh asked officials to ensure availability of blood in the blood storage units of government hospitals.

The officials were also asked to submit a report on availability of blood in the hospitals within a week, according to the statement.

"Singh directed officials concerned to get financial help for the treatment of poor patients from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund," it stated.

