Mumbai, August 17: ​​The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit card for the IBPS Clerk exam 2022. Aspirants can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

According to IBPS, the exam will be conducted on August 28 and September 3, 4. This recruitment drive is being held to fill more than 6000 clerk positions. CISF Constable Admit Card 2022 Released At cisfrectt.in; Here’s How to Download.

How To Download IBPS Clerk 2022 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the admit card link.

Enter login details and submit.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

The IBPS Clerk 2022 Admit Card will be up for download till September 4. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 1 hour in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main.

