New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Environment Ministry has strongly rejected allegations by forest rights groups that it is attempting to "subvert" the Forest Rights Act (FRA), calling them a "gross misunderstanding of facts" and asserting that it remains committed to both environmental protection and the welfare of forest-dependent communities.

In a recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 90 forest rights organisations had accused the ministry of trying to undermine the FRA and demanded that Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav clarify his reported statement that the "FRA leads to forest degradation".

The groups said the minister's remarks, published in a newspaper article on June 5, were "false, misleading, legally untenable and an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the FRA".

Responding to the criticism, the ministry said in a statement: "The reference in social media to a letter alleging 'Subversion of the Forest Rights Act' reflects a gross misunderstanding of facts. MOEFCC remains committed to protecting forests, India's green cover and communities dependent on them or living in the vicinity of said areas."

It said that Yadav's statement as quoted in social media has been "grossly misrepresented, distorted, represented in a piecemeal manner and is totally out of context".

According to the ministry, the minister's comment referred to findings in the latest India State of Forest Report which showed a net increase in the country's forest cover, though some areas did experience degradation due to various reasons.

It said this degradation could be addressed through protection measures involving local communities.

"The context of the statement about increase in forest cover and halting of the degradation of forest through active involvement of the local community… has been totally undermined, overlooked and misrepresented," it said.

The ministry also pointed to the government's recent initiatives to work closely with tribal communities, citing direct interactions by the environment minister with the Tharu tribal community in Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa region and the Soliga tribals in Karnataka.

"These efforts ensured their active involvement in management of tiger habitats and surrounding forest areas, both of which elicited a very good response," it said.

On the issue of encroachment, the ministry said it relies on data provided by state governments and Union Territories.

"The status of forest encroachments remains dynamic… The allegations being made that MoEFCC submits legally untenable data on encroachment in different forums is totally incorrect, unfounded and does not hold any merit."

Refuting the criticism about relocation of villages from tiger reserves, the ministry said: "The point quoted about the relocation of villages from core areas of tiger reserves is devoid of merit and misrepresentation of facts. The voluntary relocation of villages is a key strategy in India's wildlife conservation efforts."

It added that such relocation is conducted by state governments and governed by both the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the FRA, 2006.

The ministry also defended the recent amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, now renamed Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, saying the changes were passed following constitutional and parliamentary procedures.

"The allegation that Van (Sansarkhan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam has been amended, subverting the legitimacy of institutional authorities has been made without an in-depth knowledge and understanding of its various provisions," the ministry said.

It pointed to Rule 11(7) of the new rules, which mandates that rights under the FRA must be settled before any forest land is diverted.

The forest rights groups had also alleged that the ministry and forest bureaucracy had "stiffly resisted and disrupted" the implementation of the FRA for 16 years and that amendments to forest laws had ignored the concerns of constitutional bodies and local communities.

The ministry, however, said it has been making "unprecedented attempts" to both expand India's green cover and ensure the sustainability of forest-based livelihoods.

"In the interest of India's fight for a greener future, it is imperative individuals desist from deliberate misinformation and selective quoting of issues," it said.

