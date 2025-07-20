Kochi, Jul 20 (PTI) An event to commemorate late Colonel Jojan Thomas, a receipt of Ashok Chakra posthumously, was held at Bolgatty Palace here on Sunday on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.

Titled "Smeithi", the event was organised by his wife Beena Thomas, close family members, friends, fellow officers, and admirers who paid tributes to the brave soldier who laid down his life for the nation, a defence statement said here.

Also Read | JDU Responds to Upendra Kushwaha's Advice To Pass Baton to Nishant, Says 'Nitish Kumar Equally Important for Party and Government'.

Col Jojan was killed in action on 22 August 2008 in Machal Sector Kupwara, Kashmir in a fierce anti-terrorist operation.

A Commanding Officer of 45 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion then, he eliminated three dreaded terrorists single handedly in that operation, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of 'Irreparable' Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant 'New Hope' of Party.

The event here was marked by reflections on Col Jojan's life of courage and selfless service, the statement said.

Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, former union minister and BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar, former army commanders and many senior military dignitaries also attended the event.

Gallantary Award winners and Veer Narees including Major Ravi and Mrs Jalaja Vishwanathan were honoured during the event.

Families of two soldiers who were killed in action along with Col Jojan Thomas in the same operation were also honoured, the defence statement added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)