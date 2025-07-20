Patna, July 20: Upendra Kushwaha, national president of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, on Sunday advised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that he should now hand over his responsibilities to his son Nishant. Kushwaha, a long-term friend of Nitish, in a post on X, gave him a piece of advice while greeting his son Nishant on the latter’s birthday.

Reacting to the suggestion, JDU national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan stated that Bihar’s charismatic Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the pride of crores of party workers. On Kushwaha’s post, Ranjan said, “We have seen Upendra Kushwaha’s tweet. He has given a suggestion, but the party is fully capable of taking its own decisions on internal matters.” Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Act Swiftly, Warns of ‘Irreparable’ Damage to JDU; Calls Son Nishant ‘New Hope’ of Party.

“Under his visionary leadership, Nitish Kumar has set a blueprint for the all-round development of Bihar while upholding ideology. He has moulded the party into an ideological organisation, and new chapters of Bihar’s development have been written under his leadership,” he said.

Ranjan emphasised that Nitish Kumar is equally important for the party and the government, and crores of party workers want him to continue leading both. “The dream of making Bihar a developed state between 2025 and 2030 should be seen under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. The relationship he shares with workers is like that of a guardian, and he has left a lasting mark as the party’s leader,” he added. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar Announces 125 Units of Free Electricity for Households in State Ahead of Polls.

JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar also responded, saying, “‘Mother gave me values, I am proud of my father’—this simple sentiment of Nishant Kumar touches everyone’s heart. Some people publicly admit to their parents’ mistakes, while others keep their heads high. The right to take a decision on this matter rests solely with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his son Nishant Kumar. The rest of the workers stand with them with full confidence.” Nishant Kumar, on his birthday, performed the Rudrabhishek during the month of Sawan at the Mahavir temple in Patna on Sunday. On the occasion, he appealed to the people of Bihar to elect his father as the Chief Minister in the 2025 election once again.

