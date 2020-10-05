Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Haryana Co-operation Minister Dr Banwari Lal on Monday said that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that both farmers and arhatiyas do not face any problem in the sale and purchase of crops.

"Every single grain of farmers will be procured at Minimum Support Price as fixed by the government, Dr Banwari Lal said while inspecting millet procurement in the grain market of Rewari today. The Minister said that farm acts are very beneficial for the farmers and the positive impact of these acts will be seen in the near future," read a release from the state government.

Also Read | Mumbai Rape Case: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped by Father’s Friend at Aarey Colony, Accused Arrested.

"The Minister said that the opposition leaders are misleading the farmers about these farm acts, but the farmers of the state are aware and they are not going to be misled by anyone," the statement added.

Lal said that now after fulfilling the condition of moisture content up to 12 per cent, The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will purchase 100 per cent cotton from Haryana. Earlier, only 25 per cent of cotton was being procured by CCI, the statement stated further.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Working As Domestic Help Set on Fire for Resisting Rape Attempt in Khammam District.

According to the release, he directed the officers that special arrangements should be made to ensure that farmers do not face any problem while selling their crops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)