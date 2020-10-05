Mumbai, October 5: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Mumbai's Aarey Colony on Monday. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Radharaman Pandey, was arrested hours after he allegedly committed the crime. Pandey, who works as a labourer, has been booked under stringent provisions of POCSO and Indian Penal Code. Mumbai Shocker: 4 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 44-Year-Old Woman in Mankhurd.

According to a report, the rape survivor lives with her parents and two siblings. Her parents had gone out for work, instructing the elder siblings to take of the girl. The children knew Pandey as he used to meet their father. In the afternoon when the siblings were playing outside their house and the girl was alone inside, Pandey arrived there. Mumbai Rape Case: 2 Van Drivers Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail For Raping KG Girl in 2016.

Taking advantage of the situation, Pandey allegedly raped the six-year-old child. Meanwhile, a neighbour noticed yelling of the girl and came to check on her. The neighbour found Pandey with the child and immediately informed her month who contacted the police. Cops swung into action and Pandey was in custody soon after.

