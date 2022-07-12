Coimbatore, Jul 12 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the heist-cum-murder case at Kodanad estate in Nilgiris district on Tuesday questioned former AIADMK MLA V C Arukutty regarding the incident.

He was questioned twice earlier, particularly on the death of Kanagaraj, who was the driver of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and worked as Arukutty's driver later.

Security guard Om Bahadur was killed and some documents stolen from the Kodanadu Estate Bungalow, which belonged to Jayalalithaa, on April 24, 2017 and the SIT has so far interrogated over 250 people, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala.

