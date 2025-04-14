New Delhi [India] April 14 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch-Inter State Cell on Monday arrested an ex-Army soldier, 20 years after he jumped parole. The man was accused of murdering his wife.

A case dated May 14, 1989, was registered under section 302 (dealing with murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Delhi Cantt. Police station. The accused, Anil Kumar Tiwari (58), was arrested on May 31, 1989, for murdering his wife after setting her on fire, and later charged with imprisonment for life.

On November 21, 2005, the Delhi High Court granted him an interim two-week suspension of sentence. However, he jumped the same.

Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aditya Gautam, said, "A team was formed to arrest the accused who was absconding for last 20 years. All possible sources were deployed, technical and manual inputs were obtained, and it was found that the accused was seen first in Prayagraj in UP and then near his village. The team carried out an extensive search and departed to Churhat in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh to act on fresh input. Finally, on April 12, Anil was nabbed from his village."

Anil Kumar married in 1981 and was later appointed as a driver in the Ordinance Core unit of the Indian Army at Delhi Cantt. in 1986. He served there for 18 Years and remained posted in various parts of India. His matrimonial relationship eventually got strained over trivial issues and domestic quarrels. One day, Anil first strangulated his wife and then burned her to death. He then tried to present the entire incident as suicide; however, after the entire sequence of events unfolded, he was arrested and subsequently convicted for life. The accused was dismissed from the Indian Army in 2005.

He later disclosed that he was aware of police looking for him, and to evade his arrest, Anil never used a mobile phone. He frequently changed his place of work and stay. Anil, who was working as a driver after absconding, further disclosed that he had remarried and is a father to 4 children.

Concerned authorities have been informed about his arrest. (ANI)

