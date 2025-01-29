Haridwar, Jan 28 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday sent four supporters of former BJP MLA from Khanpur Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion to 14 days in judicial custody for allegedly opening fire at sitting MLA Umesh Kumar's office.

Champion was sent to 14 days in judicial custody in the case on Monday. The four supporters of Champion who were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday are Kuldeep, Ankit Arya, Monty Panwar and Ravi.

Champion and his supporters had allegedly attacked Kumar's office on Sunday and fired at it several times with his pistol in broad daylight.

A purported video of Kumar who represents the seat in the state assembly as an Independent MLA has been widely circulated online. In the video, he can be seen running around in a rage with a pistol in hand towards Champion's house in retaliation and his supporters struggling to calm him down.

Both of them were taken into custody on Sunday night. However, on Monday, Champion was sent to judicial custody while Kumar was granted bail with Champion's supporters protesting against the "biased action."

Four supporters of Kumar, including Syed Ali, Shakib, Abhishek and Sunny Kumar were also granted bail on Tuesday in the case.

Meanwhile, a proposed mahapanchayat on Wednesday by Gujjars in protest against the "biased action" against Champion has been cancelled.

The state president of All India Gujjar Mahasabha Pramod Khari told PTI that the mahapanchayat in which thousands of Gujjars were to gather from all over the country, including Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, in Laksar on Wednesday has been cancelled after an appeal from both Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Champion.

After Pranav Singh's request to postpone the gathering, it was decided to hold the gathering after a few days, Khari said.

