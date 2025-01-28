Mahakumbh Nagar, January 28: The Triveni Sangam witnessed an unprecedented surge of faith and devotion on Tuesday, a day before the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan, as approximately five crore devotees took a holy dip, marking the highest single-day turnout in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. So far, nearly 20 crore people have taken holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Prior to Tuesday's record, over 3 crore devotees took the holy dip on Sunday and Monday combined, it said. The UP government said it anticipates a turnout of 10 crore on Mauni Amavasya alone, with over 45 crore expected to participate in the entire Maha Kumbh. By 8 pm on Tuesday, 4.83 crore people had completed their ritual bath, surpassing all previous records, it said. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 150 Special Trains to Operate for Mauni Amavasya Festival in Prayagraj.

Earlier figures from the festival reveal 3.5 crore bathers on Makar Sankranti, 1.7 crore on Paush Purnima, 1.74 crore on this Sunday, and 1.55 crore on Monday. The attendees included 10 lakh 'kalpvasis', along with devotees and saints from across India and abroad, it added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to devotees nationwide on the eve of Mauni Amavasya. Fan Spotted Dipping KKR Jersey During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Video Goes Viral.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all revered saints, devotees and pilgrims participating in the great festival of Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh 2025, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. "My warm regards to the 'kalpvasis', saints and devotees who have come to Prayagraj for the divine, grand, and digital Maha Kumbh 2025 to attain the supreme purity of 'Amrit Snan'. May the blessings of Mother Ganga and Lord Bhaskar remain with you all. I pray for unity among all countrymen."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)