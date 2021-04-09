Dibrugarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Author Shanti Gogoi, wife of Assam's former chief minister Keshab Chandra Gogoi and mother of ex-Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, died on Friday at a private hospital in Delhi after a brief illness, sources in her family said.

She was 87.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters, they said. Shanti Gogoi, was an author and a prominent social worker, who founded Socio Educational Welfare Association (SEWA) to facilitate well-being of the community in 2000, two years after the death of her husband.

She was former president of All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti (women writers association), advisor of Mahila Samiti, besides being associated with various social institutions.

Gogoi had authored several books, including Jugna Jiwanar Huwaroni, Europor Mitha Huworon, Padmakumari Gohainr Rosonahombhar and Sintar Jilikoni.

Recognised for her works, she was awarded the prestigious Labanya Hazarika Adarsha Matri Award in 2013. Hailing from a political family, Gogoi's father was a member of the Legislative Council in the late 1930s and her mother Padmakumari Gohain was a Cabinet Minister in the Bimala Prasad Chaliha and Mahendra Mohan Choudhary ministries in Assam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)