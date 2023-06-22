Imphal, Jun 22 (PTI) Exchange of fire between unknown gunmen and Assam Rifles troops was reported at North Boljang in Manipur's Imphal West district at 5 am on Thursday, sources said.

The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, sources said.

There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30pm. The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources added.

Sources added that the Sawonbung-YKPI road remained blocked at multiple locations by the women activists on Wednesday.

