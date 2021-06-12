Muzaffarnagar, June 12 (PTI) A huge stock of medicines, including expired ones, worth over Rs 50 lakh was seized during a raid in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to City Magistrate Abhishek Singh, a team led by Drug Inspector Lav Kush Prasad raided the house in Shernagar village, they said, adding, a case was registered in this regard under New Mandi police station.

Prasad told PTI that the house owner Inam had absconded during raid.

