Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): A Singapore-flagged container ship, MV WAN HAI 503, which was on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva, reported an underdeck explosion in position 315, Kochi 130, according to the Indian Coast Guard PRO.

As per the information, five crew members have been injured, whereas four have gone missing. The ship was carrying a total of 22 crew members, and the CGDO who was on the task has been diverted for further assessment.

At around 9:30 am, the Indian Coast Guard received a distress alert from the Singapore-flagged container vessel. The vessel had departed the port of Colombo, Sri Lanka, with 22 crew onboard on 06 Jun 25, for the Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai, India, with an estimated time of arrival of 09 Jun 25.

ICG assets were diverted immediately and are coordinating rescue operations for the crew. ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, diverted MV One Marvel, which recovered 18 of the crew. Of the 18 crew rescued, one is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Four crew members (02 Taiwanese, 01 Indonesian and 01 Myanmarese) are missing from the time of the explosion, and their search is in progress. ICG Dornier aircraft is maintaining overhead the vessel for real-time assessment

The vessel is presently adrift, and firefighting efforts by the Indian Coast Guard have commenced to bring the situation under control.

ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi and ICGS Sachet off Agatti have also been diverted for assistance.

The Indian Navy also diverted INS Surat, which was scheduled to enter Kochi, was diverted by the Western Naval Command to assist the distressed vessel.

Earlier, it was reported that a cargo ship caught fire off the coast of Beypore in Kozhikode on Monday. The vessel was a Singapore-flagged container ship, which is 270 m long with a draught of 12.5 m, according to the statement by the Coast Guard PRO. (ANI)

