New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) India's exports grew by 37.57 per cent to USD 9.32 billion during April 1-7, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports excluding petroleum increased by 24.32 per cent.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

Imports during the period rose by 8.29 per cent to USD 10.54 billion, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports soared to a record high of USD 418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal on higher shipments of petroleum products, engineering goods, gem and jewellery and chemicals.

Also Read | TCS-Led Consortium Bags Rs 550 Crore Order for Deploying 4G Gears in BSNL Network.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)