Solemn Eucharist for the opening of the Exposition of sacred relics of St Francis Xavier in Goa. (Photo: Archdiocese of Goa))

North Goa (Goa) [India], November 21 (ANI): The 45-day-long exposition of the holy relics of St Francis Xavier began in Goa on Thursday. The exposition will conclude on January 5, 2025.

"In conformity with the long-standing practice, followed in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, of holding the Solemn Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier every ten years, the XVIII Exposition of the Sacred Relics of "Goycho Saib" will begin on 21 November 2024, Thursday, and will end on 05 January 2025, Sunday," as per a release from Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

On Friday, the Solemn Eucharist for the opening of the Exposition is being held, after which the Sacred Relics of the Saint will be taken in a Solemn Procession to the See Cathedral Church. The Sacred Relics will be kept in the See Cathedral Church for veneration by the devotees for 45 days.

"On Januray 5 2025, the Sacred Relics of the Saint will be taken back to the Basilica in a Solemn Procession which be followed by the Solemn Eucharist for the closing of the Exposition," the release read.

The Church in Goa and Daman, along with the Universal Church is preparing for the Jubilee Year 2025 and the Theme chosen by Pope Francis for this spiritual event is, "Pilgrims of Hope". The Theme chosen for the Solemn Exposition is, "Xubhvortomanache Porgottnnar ami", "We are Messengers of the Good News". A special Logo has been designed for the event, as per the release.

"The theme and the logo focus on the responsibility of every Christian in spreading the message of love, hope and peace to the four corners of the world. A special "Prayer", to be prayed every day by individuals, by families in their homes, in Churches, Chapels, Small Christian Communities, etc, has been prepared. The exposition committee urges every faithful and all people of good will to pray that the twin celebrations may bring about a renewal of Christian life and help in spreading peace and harmony among all," the release read.

During this year of preparation, Priests are urged to organise pilgrimages with their parishioners, especially with Catechism children and youth, to the City of Old Goa. An Art Exhibition on St Francis Xavier will be put up during the Exposition.

"Prominent artists from Goa and India have been invited to contribute. A Souvenir in the form of a Book, on the life story of St Francis Xavier, as depicted beautifully on the Silver Casket in which the Sacred Relics of the Saint are kept, will be released on the occasion of the Exposition. A special email id has been created so that people from around the world can write to seek more information about the Exposition." the release read.

The Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St Francis Xavier is a momentous event held in Old Goa, Goa, India, every ten years, attracting pilgrims and tourists from around the world. This significant religious celebration honors St Francis Xavier, a revered Spanish missionary and co-founder of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits).

During the exposition, the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier, normally housed in the Basilica of Bom Jesus, are displayed for public veneration in the Se Catedral.

The event spans several weeks and includes a variety of religious ceremonies, including Masses, prayer services, novenas, and processions. It is a time of deep spiritual reflection, devotion, and celebration, highlighting the rich cultural and religious heritage of Goa. (ANI)

