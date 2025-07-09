Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) A fracas broke out outside the Calcutta University campus on Wednesday as members of the SFI and ABVP came face to face.

ABVP leader Shubhabrata Adhikari claimed they were busy enrolling new members outside the gate on College Street when they were accosted by some SFI activists who raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The SFI members threatened us, but as we countered them peacefully, they retreated," he said.

SFI leader Subhajit Sarkar said it was the ABVP members who tried to pick a fight with them by raising provocative slogans.

The SFI members were campaigning in support of the nationwide strike called by the 10 central trade unions when the incident happened.

"As SFI members outnumbered the ABVP activists, none of whom were students of CU or Presidency University, they acted in a provocative manner and raised abusive slogans against the Left. This enraged our members, and they protested, prompting the ABVP to back out," he said.

Police said both sides raised slogans against each other, but the situation did not escalate.

