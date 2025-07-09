India News | Faridabad: 42-year-old Man Drowns as Car Falls in Open Drain

Faridabad, Jul 8 (PTI) A 42-year-old security supervisor has died by drowning after his car fell into an open drain here while trying to evade an auto rickshaw, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the road opposite Naveen Nagar police chowki in Faridabad late on Monday night, they said.

Also Read | 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross': PM Narendra Modi Accorded Brazil's Highest Civilian Honour by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Watch Video).

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Dabua Colony in Faridabad. He was employed as supervisor at a security agency in Noida Sector 63.

According to police, Yogesh was returning home from Noida in his car at around 11 pm on Monday when the incident happened. He had swerved to evade an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, but fell into an open drain, which was not quite visible in the darkness.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Brazil's Highest Honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, During His State Visit (Watch Video).

On being informed, a police team reached the spot. They summoned a crane and fished out the car, but Yogesh had died by then.

The family of the deceased alleged that people present at the spot were busy making videos, instead of trying to rescue the victim. Yogesh could have been saved if he was pulled out of the drain on time, they alleged.

Yogesh is survived by his wife Suman and their two daughters.

Police said the body has been handed over to the kin after post-mortem on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)