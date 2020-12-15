New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Senior Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday asserted that the Centre's three farm laws are an important step towards improving the lives of the country's farmers.

Participating in a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by the Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha at Najafgarh, the leaders including state party chief Adesh Gupta, leader of oposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma interacted with the farmers of Delhi to remove any misconceptions related to the agri laws, the party said in a statement.

The farmers present supported the acts and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said.

The Mahapanchayat is part of a four day campaign that began on Tuesday to drum up support in favour of the three farm laws that have drawn thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states at the borders of the national capital.

Protests have been going on for over three weeks now with the farmers demanding that the three laws be repealed.

Gupta said, the laws have been enacted under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers.

"It is an important step towards bringing positive changes in the lives of farmers, but the opposition is misleading them by giving false information," he said.

Even before bringing the laws, the Modi government had implemented the suggestions of the Swaminathan Commission, brought Fasal Beema Yojana, Kisan Credit Card Yojana, Soil Health Card Yojana and many historical schemes for the development and progress of farmers, the Delhi BJP president said.

The minimum support price system (MSP) and APMCs will not be affected due to the acts, he added.

Bidhuri said with the introduction of the laws, farmers will connect with new techniques, employment opportunities will increase and the resolve to double the income of farmers will also be fulfilled.

Verma said the prime minister has himself said that the MSP and mandis will continue while the payment of farmers will be within the stipulated time.

He said the opposition parties have started instigating the farmers against the acts.

State Kisan Morcha President Vinod Sehrawat said the Modi government is completely dedicated to farmers and its schemes are aimed at benefiting them, the statement said.

