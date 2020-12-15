Mumbai, December 15: The RT-PCR tests, considered as the most accurate form of test to determine whether a person has contracted coronavirus, turned cheaper in Maharashtra. The state government on Tuesday announced the fifth revision so far in the rates, bringing to Rs 700. Those who underwent the tests currently paid Rs 980.

The Rs 280 reduction came two days after State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government would take a favourable decision on prices, considering the fact that the rate of RT-PCR test kits have dropped in the market. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 99-Lakh Mark With 22,065 New Cases.

Update by ANI

Maharashtra Government announces reduction in RT PCR test rate from Rs 980 to Rs 700. — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

The tests, during the initial phase of pandemic, cost above Rs 2,000 in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra government has so far slashed the rate five times, in order to bring down the rates. The lower prices would encourage more testing, as suggested by the ICMR.

The Centre has recommended all state governments to maintain a higher ratio of RT-PCR tests, as compared to the rapid antigen tests. The latter is recommended only in cases when a person shows considerable symptoms related to the disease.

The Maharashtra government currently maintains a 60:40 ratio, with higher proportion of RT-PCR tests and lower amount of rapid antigen tests. All state governments have been directed by the Centre to ensure that the number of rapid antigen tests do not cross the per-day count of tests conducted using RT-PCR kits.

