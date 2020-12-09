By Farmers-Meeting-Canceled

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Leaders of farmers unions on Tuesday held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal over their demands and said there will be no meeting with the government tomorrow and they will get a proposal from the government on which they will deliberate.

All India Kisan Sabha, General Secretary, Hannan Mollah said after the meeting that the sixth round of talks between farmers' unions and central government representatives, which was scheduled for Wednesday, will not be held.

The farmers are protesting against three recently enacted farm laws.

"No meeting will be held between farmers and the government tomorrow. The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow (December 9). Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over government's proposal," Mollah told the media.

He also said that the government is not ready to take back farm laws.

"From last five days we are discussing the same issues. The government is not ready to take back the farm laws," he said.

Mollah said that the farmer unions will meet at 12 noon on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 noon," he said.

The farmers, who are on protest since November 26 on Delhi borders, had called a Bharat Bandh today in support of their demand which was supported by several political parties.

The government and farmer unions have held five rounds of talks so far. Tomar and Goyal, who is also minister for food and consumer affairs, have been present in previous rounds of talks.

The meeting today was attended by 13 leaders of farmer unions. The talks started at around 8.30 pm (ANI)

