New Delhi, December 8: Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi contribute to 54 per cent of the total active cases in the country, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

"Today, the active cases of Covid-19 in the country are less than four lakhs. It is less than four per cent of the total number of cases. Case positivity rate is decreasing significantly," Bhushan said during a press conference.

The cases are increasing around the world. There has been a steady and continuous decline in new cases in India since mid-September, he stated. India reported 26,567 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 97,03,770, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

The total new active coronavirus cases 3,83,866 after 39,045 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries reached 91,78,946. With 385 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,958.

The following states have reported the highest number of cases so far.

Maharashtra reported 4,026 new cases, 6,365 discharges and 53 deaths of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

Karnataka reported 1,280 new cases, 1,060 discharges and 13 deaths of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 551 new cases, 744 recoveries and 4 deaths of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 5,032 new Covid-19 cases and 31 fatalities were reported in Kerala, the State Health Department informed on Tuesday.

Delhi reported 3,188 new coronavirus cases, 3,307 recoveries and 57 deaths within 24 hours today, according to the Health Department of the Government of Delhi. West Bengal reported 2,941 new cases, 2,971 discharges and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

Today is the 32nd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,77,87,656, of these, 8,01,081 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday. (ANI)

