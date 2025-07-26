Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Farmers in Bain village in the Chenani area of Udhampur district are celebrating a bumper tomato harvest this season and have expressed gratitude to the Central government for its continued support to the farming community.

Mohammad Aslam Bhat, a retired Indian Army soldier who turned to farming nearly two decades ago, said agriculture is a viable livelihood for the youth and appreciated the attention being given to farmers by the Centre.

Also Read | Ashok Gajapathi Raju To Be Sworn In As New Goa Governor Today; CM Pramod Sawant and Several Dignitaries To Attend Oath-Taking Ceremony.

"I retired from the army in 2005. After that, I started farming on my ancestral land. I started working on tomato farming. I have earned a good profit from this. It has been about 8 to 12 years since I started working in this field. I make a good profit every year. We buy good seeds of a hybrid variety. Our land is also irrigated. We have good water arrangements through canals. The peak season for tomatoes is May and June, when there is a shortage in the hot areas and they are not ready in the mountains. In May and June, we get good rates and prices here. Currently, the tomato season is coming to a close, but we are selling 25 to 30 crates daily," he said.

He further said that he earns between Rs 600 and Rs 700 per crate, with prices rising to Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,300 during peak demand. "The price never goes below Rs 400," he added.

Also Read | Is July 26 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 4th Saturday Falling on 26th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

He further said that he tries to use organic manure. "There are a lot of diseases that can grip the tomatoes. We use neem oil, which is organic. Too much temperature does not suit the tomato. Every year, the cultivation is good. We earn 5 to 8 lakh during one season. Along with this, I have also cultivated 20 varieties of fruits," he said.

He further adviced the youth that if they use technology, they can earn good profits as new technology has evolved.

"This is a hilly area. There is a shortage of many things, but the government is giving a lot of emphasis. The department cooperates, provides us with seeds. Fertilisers are provided from time to time. Additionally, people are becoming increasingly aware... The Government of India has made significant contributions to the welfare of farmers. The central government has a scheme to double incomes. People are also implementing it. The government is also paying close attention to it, and people are reaping the benefits. We would like to thank the government departments for this... If we encounter any problems, they provide us with quick solutions... We are living a good life," he further added.

The Chenani region has increasingly adopted horticulture and commercial farming practices, contributing to the economic development of the district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)