Mumbai, July 26: Is July 26 a bank holiday? Are banks open or closed today, being a Saturday? If you're asking these questions, you're not alone. As July 26 falls on a Saturday, many people are unsure about the banking schedule for the day. There's a common belief that banks remain closed on Saturdays, especially on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. With today being the fourth Saturday of July, several people are curious to know whether banks are operating or observing a holiday.

It is worth noting that there are 13 bank holidays in July 2025. These holidays include state-specific festivals, all Sundays and a few Saturdays. While people prefer to visit banks on Saturdays to complete pending bank work and financial transactions, it's essential to be aware of the list of bank holidays each month. So if the question of whether July 26 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday) is troubling you, then scroll below to know the truth. Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? Banks To Remain Shut for 2 Days Between July 21-27, Check Dates.

Is July 26 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

Banks will remain closed for business today, July 26 (Saturday), on account of the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide will observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This simply means, banks will stay shut today, July 12 (Saturday), due to the day being the fourth Saturday of July 2025. Although banks will remain closed for in-branch services, people need not worry. Wondey why?

That's because bank customers can opt for digital banking services, including online banking, UPI, and ATMs, which will be available 24/7. So the answer to the questions - "Is July 26 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks open or closed on July 26?" is that today is a bank holiday and banks will not be open for business today. Of the 13 bank holidays in July 2025, 10 are already over, and two will be completed on July 26 (fourth Saturday) and July 27 (Sunday). Yes Bank Loan Scam Probe: ED Raids Entities, People Linked to Anil Ambani in INR 3,000 Crore Fraud Case.

In August 2025, banks across India are set to observe an unusually high number of holidays. Banks will remain closed for 10 days in August.

