Agartala, Jun 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that farmer's income in the state has doubled in last eight years.

Addressing a programme in West Tripura's Tufanialunga tea estate, the CM claimed that farmer's income has increased from Rs 6,580 in 2016 to Rs 13,590 per month in 2024 in the state.

The northeastern state has 4.74 lakh farmers.

"The present government has been working for the welfare of the farmers because it will boost the rural economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who considered farmers as 'annadata' has set a target of doubling the farmers' income. Tripura has already made it possible," he said.

Reeling off the schemes for farmers, the chief minister said the farmers have already received Rs 2,272 crore from the Centre under PM Kishan, Rs 23 crore by selling paddy under MSP by the state government and Rs 446 credit linkage under KCC.

Urging the farmers to adopt modern equipment in agriculture, the chief minister said the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department has distributed equipment amounting to Rs 204.50 crore to farmers.

Saha said Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide outreach programme for the farmers, has gained momentum across the state.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath has been leading the outreach programme in the state. It is expected that the outreach programme will cross its target to reach 1,72,000 farmers. The programme is being implemented in all 864 gram panchayats and village committees," he said.

On the welfare of tea workers, Saha said the government has initiated a process to revive the defunct tea estates by handing over these tea gardens to workers.

"The government will push for those defunct or closed tea gardens to be made operational by a cooperative system. We want the tea industry to grow properly," he said.

