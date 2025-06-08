Thane, June 8: A 46-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has allegedly been cheated of Rs 49.59 lakh fraudsters, including one posing as a customs officer, under the pretext of sending her a "gift" from abroad, police said on Sunday. The fraud took place between June and August 2024 but came to light after the victim, resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, lodged a complaint on Friday at the Rabale police station, an official said.

A person claiming to be from the United Kingdom had approached the victim on the Instagram social media app. After establishing a friendly rapport, he promised to send her an expensive gift parcel, the police said. Online Scam in Navi Mumbai: Man Attempts to Return Box of Protein Supplements Purchased From Flipkart, Loses Rs 90,000.

Soon after, a woman contacted the victim, claiming to be a customs officer at Delhi airport. The woman told the victim that the parcel had arrived but could only be cleared after payment of various charges, the official said.

The victim transferred Rs 49,59,999 over several weeks to multiple bank accounts shared by the accused seeking money under the pretext of customs duties, foreign exchange fees and parcel handling charges, he said. The victim realised she had been conned after the monetary demands escalated and the promised parcel never arrived. Following failed attempts to contact the suspects, she approached the police. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Posing As CBI, Police and Customs Officials Fraudsters Dupe 49-Year-Old Businessman of Rs 1.3 Crore, Probe Launched.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said. Initial findings suggest both the accused used fake identities. Their real names and addresses were yet to be traced, he said.

The case has now been handed over to the cyber cell for further investigation, the official added. The Navi Mumbai police have urged people to be cautious of social media interactions involving gift offers or money transfers. "Verify identities and avoid making payments based on unverifiable claims," the official said.