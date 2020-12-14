Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Asserting that the ongoing farmers' protest against the recently enacted farm laws is being used to defame India on international platforms, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday advised farmers not to walk into the trap set by the opposition political parties.

Reddy said other political parties have been trying to mislead the farmers regarding the three farm laws that have been recently passed in the Parliament. "I request the protesting farmers from Punjab not to walk into the trap set by the other political parties. They are trying to take advantage of this protest. I request the farmers to stay away from such political parties, which are misleading them."

Also Read | Anna Hazare to Launch ‘Hunger Strike’ if Central Govt Fails to Resolve Farmers’ Issues.

He added the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is in favour of the farmers and works for their welfare. "The laws don't state anything that is against the farmers of this country. The BJP government is also ready to talk further and make amendments to the Acts as per the demands of the farmers."

Reddy also said that except for the farmers from Punjab, the rest are happily welcoming these new farm laws.

Also Read | Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Death Anniversary 2020: Powerful Quotes From ‘Iron Man of India’ That One Can Share Remembering The Great Indian Leader.

He went on to raise questions on agitations in the United Kingdom, America, and Canada.

"There are forces who are trying to defame India on international platforms. The protesting farmers must be aware that this protest is being used as a face to defame India. So I request the farmers to stay alert and stay away from such organisations and political parties," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)