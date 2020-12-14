New Delhi, December 14: December 15 will mark the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, freedom fighter who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Union Home Minister of India. Popularly known as Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel died on December 15 in 1950, three years after India attained Independence. A day ahead of his death anniversary, we compiled a list of power quoted by Sardar Patel. Did Sardar Patel Had Differences With Jawaharlal Nehru? Other FAQs Related to 'Iron Man of India'.

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel was a freedom fighter. He was associated with the Congress party and was instrumental in annexation of 562 princely states in the Republic of India. Here's a list of Sardar Patel's quotes on nationalism, faith, unity and struggle. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020 HD Images, Greeting and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quotes: Twitter Shares National Unity Day Wishes, Messages, Pictures & Videos to Celebrate the Day.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board it can be safely brought to part.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit.

Sardar Patel's Quote Reads: A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses.

When India got Independence, more than 550 self-governing princely states were released from British suzerainty. Patel persuaded almost every princely state to accede to India. His commitment to national integration earned him the sobriquet "Iron Man of India".

